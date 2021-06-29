Diana Shakerova

Charity App for a fund "Help together" Donation page

This is the donation page of Charity App. This is an app design for a charitable organisation. In the app, you can choose who to donate money to and transfer it directly through the app. The app also shows who the user has already helped this month. The app has a personal account.
