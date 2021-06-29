Majid Nouri

UX Friends Website

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri
  • Save
UX Friends Website designer design concept project shot guide help write blog ui design user experience user interface ux design flat design flat trend web website ui ux
Download color palette

Hello Hello. 😚
Check out my new shot for a Blogging Website!
This Website offers you the best tips about UX design & helps you find your way in the field.
Visit full prototype here : https://adobe.ly/3y8OhEK

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri

More by Majid Nouri

View profile
    • Like