Grid Website System 📐

Hey Dribbblers!✌

As you may know, we recently launched our new website 🎉

We wanted a website that gives more flexibility so that our marketing and growth teams can easily manage the content on their own.

The way we constructed the modules and the grid makes the creation of new pages much faster now. It also increased collaboration between Designers, Developers and Marketing teams.

We’re continuously improving it, so stay tuned for more very soon!

—

See it live on qonto.com

