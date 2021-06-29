Nishan Sarkar

Home Rent App Concept

Nishan Sarkar
Nishan Sarkar
  • Save
Home Rent App Concept logo branding animation motion graphics 3d graphic design kits mobile ios adobe xd car rent home
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Home Rent App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me.

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to nishansarkar21@gmail.com

@Skype: moinul.twinbit

Nishan Sarkar
Nishan Sarkar

More by Nishan Sarkar

View profile
    • Like