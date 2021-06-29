David Salmon

Daily UI - #066 - Stats

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #066 - Stats dailyui
Download color palette

With England playing Germany at Euro 2021 later today, the stats challenge could only go in one direction.

Font is Montserrat.

Thanks to Emilio Garcia and Unsplash for the background image in the header (https://unsplash.com/photos/AWdCgDDedH0).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like