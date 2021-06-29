Design Stock

Brand Strategy

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Brand Strategy plan brand brand concept design presentation creative moodboard brand workbook marketing strategy marketing plan strategy guide branding
Download color palette

WHAT YOU GET:

a ZIP file containing a PDF with a link to the Canva template, Adobe InDesign, and Illustrator file.
35 Pages containing:
Brand Discovery
Target Audience
Competitive Analysis
Brand Messaging
Brand Tone & Voice
Visual Inspiration

Get The Template Here https://crmrkt.com/9w4ele

Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like