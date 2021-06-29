Md. Shah Nawroz Mollik

Restaurant Food Menu Template

Restaurant Food Menu Template typography branding design
Download Link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/restaurant-food-menu-template-6f743477-07d7-4a62-9971-fca52be4611c

d proper name groups and proper name layers. Very easy to edit very easy to insert images very easy to change the text. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK psd files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:
- A4 Size with .25 bleed
- 1 PSD Files
- Easy Customizable and Editable
- CMYK Color Mode
- Free Font Used
- Print Ready Format
- Easy to apply your own brand/color
- Images are not Included

The ZIP Archive Contains:
- PSD Files
- Readme file with font link and image source

Font Used:
- Poppins
- Beauty Mountains

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
