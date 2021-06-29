"Beerland Music & Dance Festival" Fictional Music Festival Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fictional music festival logo design for the weekly warm up challenge - I have tried to represent dance in background with simple combination of logo including musical equalizer gesture with minimal colors.
There are more things you would like to know about logo and if you wish to create one logo for your company, Hire Graphic Designer
Interested in collaborating? Drop us an email on info@theontechnologies.com and share your thoughts and love in the comment section.
I'd be glad if you like and comment your feedback.
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day!💫
I hope you will like it!
Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!
If you have any query or need to amazing app design then contact us