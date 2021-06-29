Clubhouse Profile Page Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribbblers!
This is a concept re-design of the “Clubhouse” app's profile page. Clubhouse is one of the most buzziest app on the market right now. The note-able takeaways from my redesign are as follows:
1) Added the “clubs” tab beside the following and followers tab, instead of its
default position at the bottom of the screen.
2) Added a button at the bottom for users to join a room in which the user in the
profile is currently listening/speaking in.
3) Added the much anticipated option to link your “LinkedIn” profile to your
page.
4) Last but not least, the obvious cosmetic changes including new font and
color schemes.
Thank you for your time! ✨
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh
Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara
Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux