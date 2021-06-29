Clubhouse Profile Page Redesign

Hey dribbblers!

This is a concept re-design of the “Clubhouse” app's profile page. Clubhouse is one of the most buzziest app on the market right now. The note-able takeaways from my redesign are as follows:

1) Added the “clubs” tab beside the following and followers tab, instead of its

default position at the bottom of the screen.

2) Added a button at the bottom for users to join a room in which the user in the

profile is currently listening/speaking in.

3) Added the much anticipated option to link your “LinkedIn” profile to your

page.

4) Last but not least, the obvious cosmetic changes including new font and

color schemes.

Thank you for your time! ✨

