Harca Today

Roha Coffee Shop Logo Project

Harca Today
Harca Today
  • Save
Roha Coffee Shop Logo Project roha logo logo roha coffee shop logo roha cafe kopi roha kopi warung kopi roha coffee cafe roha rofa cafe roha roha coffee shop vector ui illustration icon graphic design design desain logo branding logo
Download color palette

Ini adalah proyek pembuatan sebuah logo UMKM di Medan, yang berfokus di industri kuliner (warung kopi). Seperti yang terlihat, logo ini mempresentasikan sesuatu yang berkharisma, elegan, dan professional. Semoga bermanfaat!

Harca Today
Harca Today

More by Harca Today

View profile
    • Like