Peter Voth

Lighthouse Realty Group pt. II

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Lighthouse Realty Group pt. II branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Download color palette

One of the Badge lock-ups for Lighthouse Realty Group from Durham Region. Another project where I used an amazing unreleased typeface by Chris Caldwell.

B528070bc8157b077238b7043211abb1
Rebound of
Lighthouse Realty Group
By Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like