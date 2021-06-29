Shri Sarvesh

Serene

Serene teal minimalistic nature tree designer ui photoshop illustrator vector illustration design
"There is a serene and settled majesty to woodland scenery that enters into the soul and delights and elevates it, and fills it with noble inclinations." - Washington Irving

