Resume Templates

WeNeed - Minimalist Workbook Template

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
WeNeed - Minimalist Workbook Template branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation illustration design resume template resume design cv design cover letter resume cv template clean workbook minimalist
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

This template have 25 print page template and optional size A4 Letter size. Perfect for any purposes so you have a variety to choose from to find the perfect fit for your project.

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like