Nishan Sarkar

Price Compare

Nishan Sarkar
Nishan Sarkar
  • Save
Price Compare logo ui design free app psd adobe photoshop adobe xd mobile animation
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Price Compare App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me.

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to nishansarkar21@gmail.com

@Skype: moinul.twinbit

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nishan Sarkar
Nishan Sarkar

More by Nishan Sarkar

View profile
    • Like