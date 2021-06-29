Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serachi Jewels Brand Identity | Jewelry Line

Serachi Jewels Brand Identity | Jewelry Line corporate identity stationery design fashion brand high end illustration brand book brand guidelines design minimalistic color typography brand identity branding luxury brand logo elegant logo gold jewelry logo luxury jewelry logo luxury brand identity luxury jewelry
  1. Mockup.png
  2. Stationery-Mockup.jpg
  3. Mockup-1-Bx 2.png
  4. Group 5.png

Bringing luxury and aesthetic in one page had been a really good experience for me in this project.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialzied in buidling & designing Brand Identities, Website and Illustration.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
