MadhyaAgency

Classic logo Day 1

MadhyaAgency
MadhyaAgency
  • Save
Classic logo Day 1 vector typography logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Designed the logo for client...! Thank you for the love.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
MadhyaAgency
MadhyaAgency

More by MadhyaAgency

View profile
    • Like