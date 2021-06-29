SmileGoodHope

Clipping Path with Pen Tool & Background Change

In Photoshop CC.
Create Clipping Paths with Pen Tool to select the bag and Remove Background, then Change Background to green. Retouch work is done with Curves Adjustment Layer and also Image Enhancement work is done to sharpen the Image .

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
