Zzoe Iggi

Leaf Spear Logo

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi
  • Save
Leaf Spear Logo illustration brand designer brand design logomark logotype logo inspiration logo idea logo for sale logo designer logo design cross tribe weapon sharp green environment natural nature spear leaf
Download color palette

Earthney Spears.

Want to say something? I will appreciate it.

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi

More by Zzoe Iggi

View profile
    • Like