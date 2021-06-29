mohammad mohebbi

Financial Management Dashboard

mohammad mohebbi
mohammad mohebbi
  • Save
Financial Management Dashboard web webdesign uxui uiux ux ui productdesign product interface chart design management financial dark
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋🏻
I hope you are well 🙃
Today, I want to share with you the design of the Financial Management Dashboard.✌🏻
I will be very happy if you share your feedback and comments with me.🙏🏻

mohammad mohebbi
mohammad mohebbi

More by mohammad mohebbi

View profile
    • Like