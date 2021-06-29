Sentinels UI/UX

Sentinels is a dutch company which helps financial institutions to fight against financial crimes with a SaaS solution to monitor transactions.

This tool redesign had for goal to add user-centric vision inside this business tool daily used by financial analysts.

Watch the full project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/122446725/Sentinels-%28SaaS-finance-monitoring

Press "L" if you love this work