Viktoriia Filipchenko

web design: landing page

Viktoriia Filipchenko
Viktoriia Filipchenko
  • Save
web design: landing page art logo illustration minimal web ux ui design branding
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋

Today I want to share my landing pages design for Bio 3D Solutions and BioCAD Solutions Poland.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Viktoriia Filipchenko
Viktoriia Filipchenko

More by Viktoriia Filipchenko

View profile
    • Like