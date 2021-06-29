Maia

Elisabeth Kadow

Elisabeth Kadow abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a textile designer, painter, and graphic artist Elisabeth Kadow-Jäger
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
