Skillshare - Pin-Ups for Beginners!

Skillshare - Pin-Ups for Beginners! photoshop vintage woman girl pinup illustration
I've got some good news for everyone that ever wondered how I made some of the Pin-Up illustrations posted on Dribbble over the past couple of years.

I made a Skillshare class reveiling the secrets behind it and how easy it is to do for yourself!

https://skl.sh/3gRvgjt

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
