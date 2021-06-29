Alexis Gaillard

Product grid prototype

Lately I've been prototyping in Javascript some interaction ideas for brands I like. These little exercises give me a good apprehension of the feasibility of the concepts.

Here I also played with the finesse of CSS for vertical text in Japanese.

More to come.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
