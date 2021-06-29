Christos

figma freebie: Interactive UI elements collection

A free collection of figma user action UI elements, gathered while I was researching the interface styling for a smart home app. So, expect knobs, sliders, pickers and so on. Follow the figma community link https://www.figma.com/community/file/991652430575289579 to get it. Enjoy!

