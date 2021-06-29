Anna Bortsova

School management software

Anna Bortsova
Anna Bortsova
  • Save
School management software data chart schedule school software education design ui dashboard ui dashboard figma
Download color palette

It's a comprehensive solution for digitalizing school management.
According to our research, we fixed the logic and illustrate it through the modern and useful interface, implemented solutions that allow you to accumulate all the important functions in one space that are needed for high-quality and convenient school management.

It’s scalable, modern, smooth design graphics and animations, clear colors, fast, user-friendly & self-intuitive and secure.

It was a big scope of work for Celadon

Anna Bortsova
Anna Bortsova

More by Anna Bortsova

View profile
    • Like