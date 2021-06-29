Morph Categories Icons

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Morph is an integrated design system that provides design and development rules for designers and programmers to be faster and more dynamic in developing a unique product.
As a member of the Morph team and designing more than 525 icons for this Design System, I have designed "Two-tone icons" for each part of this system design, such as rules and components.
Make me happy by Pressing L and visiting the "Morphdesign.io" site.