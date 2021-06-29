Daiana Oltean

First logo concept for Barcode Hall and Restaurant contest

Daiana Oltean
Daiana Oltean
  • Save
First logo concept for Barcode Hall and Restaurant contest illustration logodesign branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

First logo concept for Barcode Hall and Restaurant contest

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Daiana Oltean
Daiana Oltean

More by Daiana Oltean

View profile
    • Like