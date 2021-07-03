Anwar Hossain

Real Estate & Mortgage

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hire Me
  • Save
Real Estate & Mortgage app ux ui flat clean minimal real estate agency broker housing properties
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥
Hi everyone!

Here's my recent exploration. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks! :)

Available for a new design project

Let's Talk:
anwar.uiux@gmail.com

Interested in seeing more *real* projects like this one? Follow Me 😎

Dribbble | Behance | Uplabs | Instagram |

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hello 👋, Let's Talk About Your Next Project! 🎉
Hire Me

More by Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like