Aysha akter

E-learning landing page exploration

Aysha akter
Aysha akter
  • Save
E-learning landing page exploration design product design product website clean creative ux landing page web ui ui web classroom education website learning platform online learning ui design online course elearning eduaction
Download color palette

This is an exploration work for E-learning platform. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your awesome feedback on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Have you great idea?
Available for new project.

Shoot a mail at:
ayshauiux@gmail.com

Aysha akter
Aysha akter

More by Aysha akter

View profile
    • Like