glyph style

Holista Calligraphy

glyph style
glyph style
  • Save
Holista Calligraphy beautiful script lettering typography handlettering
Download color palette

Holista is a casual calligraphy writing style, in a consistent bold-thin cursive. Beautiful and pretty font.

FULL VERSION: https://www.glyphstyle.net/holista/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
glyph style
glyph style

More by glyph style

View profile
    • Like