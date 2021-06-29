Nicolas Torres

LEGO® Mandalorian Speeder

LEGO® Mandalorian Speeder speeder blender3d star wars mandalorian lego illustration blender 3d art 3d
"This is the Way."

I loved playing with LEGO so much on Blender that I had to push it further. This time following the official instructions! Had to make about 30 new bricks for this one but had the workflow running smooth so modeling only took me one day. I am super satisfied with the result, what do you think?

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
3D illustrations

