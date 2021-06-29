LEGO® Mandalorian Speeder

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"This is the Way."
I loved playing with LEGO so much on Blender that I had to push it further. This time following the official instructions! Had to make about 30 new bricks for this one but had the workflow running smooth so modeling only took me one day. I am super satisfied with the result, what do you think?