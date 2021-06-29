Javax West

Sign In Material Design Template
Hi everyone!

Today I wanna share with you Sign In / Sign Up form design on android
You can try the demo here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.javax.west.material.free

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Javax West
