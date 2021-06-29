Nicolas Vanlerberghe

Joocy - Fruit Juice smoothie webshop

Joocy - Fruit Juice smoothie webshop
An overview of some of Joocy's pages! I use the colour black for my buttons because vibrant colours are used in the entire design. I know, don't use the colour black or white for buttons but this is again to compensate for the vivid colours.

Hope this gives you some inspiration! Enjoy!

