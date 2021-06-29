Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

Care — Organic Cosmetics Website

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Care — Organic Cosmetics Website makeup care skincare cosmetology cosmetic beauty character illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Care — Organic Cosmetics Website makeup care skincare cosmetology cosmetic beauty character illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Care — Organic Cosmetics Website makeup care skincare cosmetology cosmetic beauty character illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SHOT–1.png
  2. SHOT–2.png
  3. SHOT–3.png

👋 Hey everyone!

Please enjoy some visual sweets that we explored recently for a cosmetic website CARE. Clean and minimalistic layout with the custom-made illustration. How do you like it?

If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like