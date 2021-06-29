Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame

Branding Alabama Coffee

Branding Alabama Coffee flyer illustration vector logo graphic design design branding
Branidng for cafeteria specialized in healthy food.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
