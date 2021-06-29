Bizoo - Business & Corporate PSD Template

Bizoo is a business and corporate PSD template created specially designed for corporate websites. It is easy to use and customize. This template is suitable for websites related to different corporate types such as finance and consultancy agencies etc.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Modern and Clean Design

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Responsive Design

✔️ Awesome Unique Look

✔️ Easy to Customize

✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance