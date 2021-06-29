Amaze - MultiPurpose Printable Resume Template CV

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a Clean Resume, Cover Letter and Business Card template focusing on Name, Experience, Education and Skills which includes Resume, Cover Letter & Business Card. Very Easy to edit your information such as typography, wording, colours and layout. this template created with strong baseline.
Available in A4 and Us Letter format. These templates are fully Customizable. Images used only for preview purpose not included with the main PSD file but you can add your image by using a smart object. All text is set with free fonts, and download links are provided.
Features:
Easily Customizable and Editable
A4 (8.27×11.69in) with 0.25 Bleed
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Last Version Used-Adobe CC+
Image Are Not Included
Only Free Font Used
Customisation Steps:
Download main ZIP file
Install required fonts
Start editing
To Change your photo 2x Click on the smart object
Save file
Email / Upload or Print it on any printer
Required Software:
Adobe Photoshop (CC+)
Adobe Illustrator (CC+)
MS Word
Corel Draw
InDesign
Adobe Acrobat
Download Full Project From Here : https://bit.ly/AmazeM