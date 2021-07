Easy - Lifestyle & Fashion Blog PSD

Easy is the perfect blend of creativity and professionalism based on PSD. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever. This template is ideal for blog, travel, news, unique, fashion, magazine, and lifestyle blogs.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Responsive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance