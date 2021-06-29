Sorare - Arena animation

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
👋 Hello Dribbble community and welcome to Sorare !
We inaugurate our Dribbble with this post. 🥳
What is Sorare ?
Sorare is a global fantasy football game. Experience true football connection in The Global Fantasy Football Game! Collect, Trade & Play with digital cards. #OwnYourGame ⚽
Our design team is composed of product designers and brand designers, every week we will share with you one or two of the most exciting shots made by our team.
Stay tuned 👀
The Sorare team