Wakey - Digital Agency One Page HTML Template

Wakey is a responsive digital agency HTML template of fresh and clean design. It is a responsive HTML5 / CSS3 Template based on Bootstrap 3. It is suitable for digital agencies, freelancers, individuals, and marketing agencies, etc.

It looks great with all types of devices (laptops, tablets, and mobiles). This template is well organized and very easy to customize.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Modern and Clean Design

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Responsive Design

✔️ Awesome Unique Look

✔️ Easy to Customize

✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance