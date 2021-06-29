Techeshta

Julio - Creative Portfolio HTML Template

Julio - Creative Portfolio HTML Template
Julio is a fully responsive and retina-ready single-page portfolio. This template is well organized and very easy to customize. It is a responsive HTML5 / CSS3 Template based on Bootstrap 4.

It is a multi-purpose website template for corporate, agencies, freelancers, individuals, and any business type to showcase their company history, services, work portfolio, and projects.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Modern and Clean Design
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Responsive Design
✔️ Awesome Unique Look
✔️ Easy to Customize
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
