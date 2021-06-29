Wedding Planning - Landing Page PSD Template

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Wedding is a combination of modern design and powerful functionality. It offers infinite possibilities to create a unique layout for your website. It is perfect for couples to share the joy of engagement and wedding with friends and family.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Retina and Responsive Ready
✔️ Flexible and Multipurpose
✔️ Easy to Customize
✔️ Truly Pixel Perfect
✔️ Fully Layered and Well-organized PSD
✔️ One Page Template
