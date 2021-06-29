Techeshta

Wedding Planning - Landing Page PSD Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
Wedding Planning - Landing Page PSD Template psd template psd templates
Download color palette

Wedding is a combination of modern design and powerful functionality. It offers infinite possibilities to create a unique layout for your website. It is perfect for couples to share the joy of engagement and wedding with friends and family.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Retina and Responsive Ready
✔️ Flexible and Multipurpose
✔️ Easy to Customize
✔️ Truly Pixel Perfect
✔️ Fully Layered and Well-organized PSD
✔️ One Page Template

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like