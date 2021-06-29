Stamina - Social Media Stories Sports PSD Templates

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Stamina Social media Stories template with a modern and Sporty theme. This template is ideal for Fashion, Sports, Clothing, Female, Creator, Writer, Author, Blogger, Influencer, Coach, Inspirator, and more. Make your Instagram promotion looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 10 unique and cool Social Media Stories templates in PSD. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop.
Highlights:
+ 10 High-quality story template
+ Support Photoshop
+ Using FREE Font from Google Font
+ Well Documented
+ Easy to edit and customize
+ Using 1080px x 1920px for story (recommended size)
Main Files:
+ 10 PSD screens story
+ JPGs for Preview
+ PDF Documentation
_Please Note All images are just used for preview purposes only and NOT included in the main files._
Thank you for visiting our item. Hope you like it! 🙂
Download Full Project from Here : https://bit.ly/StaminaM