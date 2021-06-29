Stamina - Social Media Stories Sports PSD Templates

Stamina Social media Stories template with a modern and Sporty theme. This template is ideal for Fashion, Sports, Clothing, Female, Creator, Writer, Author, Blogger, Influencer, Coach, Inspirator, and more. Make your Instagram promotion looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 10 unique and cool Social Media Stories templates in PSD. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop.

Highlights:

+ 10 High-quality story template

+ Support Photoshop

+ Using FREE Font from Google Font

+ Well Documented

+ Easy to edit and customize

+ Using 1080px x 1920px for story (recommended size)

Main Files:

+ 10 PSD screens story

+ JPGs for Preview

+ PDF Documentation

_Please Note All images are just used for preview purposes only and NOT included in the main files._

Thank you for visiting our item. Hope you like it! 🙂

Download Full Project from Here : https://bit.ly/StaminaM