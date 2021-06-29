Meetanshi

3D Low Poly Rifle Gun

Meetanshi
Meetanshi
  • Save
3D Low Poly Rifle Gun sniper 3d 3d rifle
Download color palette

Introducing a low-poly model of the Rifle. Everything is Editable Poly so Use this detailed model in whatever you can imagine. Enjoy!

Download : https://3docean.net/item/3d-low-poly-rifle-gun/32337912

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Meetanshi
Meetanshi

More by Meetanshi

View profile
    • Like