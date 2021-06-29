Sija

Som-Num - Comfort & Support

Sija
Sija
Som-Num - Comfort & Support logo design icons branding logo
Since the client wanted the logo to be simple but fun, I decided to play with the letters! I made an icon out of the O with symbols that communicate sleep and sweet dreams. (This is a personal project. Brief from: FakeCliens.com)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Sija
Sija

