Porto. Mobile App • Process

Hey, Dribbblers! It's time for another shot of Porto. Mobile App! 🙌
How to build and design an iOS and Android App following an MVP mindset? Create a mobile experience with repeated design and interaction patterns that could be easily adapted — so we started with iOS as the base.
This helped us be more efficient and reduce the effort for native users on both platforms (Android and iOS) — a win-win situation. We carefully chose common patterns and behaviors between the two platforms (bottom navigation) to define the application's core features. For generic design elements (notifications, confirmation dialogues), we decided to use native components.
—
