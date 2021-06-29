EHR concept

Kateryna Antonenko
Hello Guys 👋

An electronic health record (EHR) are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely. Contain a patient’s medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, images, and laboratory and test results.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
