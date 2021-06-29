Msugh Dauda

#Dailyui #uiuxdesign

Msugh Dauda
Msugh Dauda
  • Save
#Dailyui #uiuxdesign vector branding logo illustration graphic design web app ux ui design
Download color palette

created with figma hit L if you like it

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Msugh Dauda
Msugh Dauda

More by Msugh Dauda

View profile
    • Like