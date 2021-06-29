Studio Ochi

Pride /B

Pride /B blender crowd people lgbt pride gay lowpoly illustration design 3d artist 3d 3d art cgi
We are happy to share this piece we made for Pride month, released yesterday in instagram snd soon to have a full timelapse on Yt and Be. Stay tuned.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
